×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Judge orders October trial for Twitter and Elon Musk

Five days set aside for court clash over $44bn acquisition agreement

19 July 2022 - 19:22 Tom Hals and Sheila Dang
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to hold Elon Musk to his $44bn takeover will go to trial in October, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, adopting a schedule closer to the proposal of the social media company.

Twitter and Musk laid out competing proposals for the trial date in court on Tuesday, with Musk pushing for a trial in February.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said the parties are capable of handling an expedited trial and as a public company Twitter deserves to have the cloud hanging over it resolved quickly.

“The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers,” she said, referring to Twitter. She asked the parties to work out the schedule for the trial, which she set at five days.

Musk requested a two-week trial in February and Twitter asked for a four-day trial in late September.

Reuters 

Twitter may trigger SEC scrutiny with attack on Musk

Tesla boss is likely to come under scrutiny for stream of comments on deal that went sour
Companies
5 days ago

Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the US, according to Downdetector
World
5 days ago

Bankers eye Musk’s start-ups to make up for Twitter loss

Hopes of IPOs for SpaceX or Neuralink could prove lucrative in the future
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual will not reinstate fired unvaccinated ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Ascendis jumps as it inks R410m deal to sell ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Competition bodies give nod to EOH’s R145m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: Twitter sues Musk for contract breach

Companies

Twitter: We need just four days to prove that Musk should honour buyout ...

News

Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to follow through on $44bn deal

News

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let the record reflect: Musk — not any number of bots — is ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.