Judge orders fast-track trial in October for Twitter and Elon Musk

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Summer plantings are still in the early growing stages, while more than 2,000 cattle died of heat stress in Kansas in June
Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
SA pharmaceutical manufacturer overlooked as department of health awards half of R11bn antiretroviral tender to companies in India
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
US House speaker plans to visit the self-governed island during regional tour, says FT report
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
Twitter will get an October trial in its legal fight to hold Elon Musk to his $44bn takeover, after a Delaware judge said on Tuesday the social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal’s uncertainty.
The ruling is a blow to Musk, who pushed for a trial in February to allow for an extensive investigation into his claims that Twitter has misrepresented the number of fake or spam accounts.
The question of whether Twitter’s user numbers are inflated is core to his contention that he can walk away from the deal. The company, which had requested a September trial, says the issue is a distraction and deal terms require Musk to pay up.
Twitter had argued that delaying the trial into the next year could threaten deal financing.
Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said on Tuesday that the company deserved a swift decision on its claims.
“The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers,” she said, referring to Twitter.
McCormick asked the parties to work out the schedule for the trial, which she said would last five days.
Twitter shares were up 3.4% at $39.71 on Tuesday afternoon.
An attorney for Musk, who is also the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, did not respond to a request for comment.
“We are pleased that the court agreed to expedite this trial,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to complete the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. It said it needed the earliest possible trial date in case Musk was ordered to close and additional litigation was then needed to address financing, which expires in April.
Twitter’s lawyer William Savitt argued during the hearing that Musk seized on the issue of bot and spam accounts because he was seeking to “conjure an exit ramp for a deal that doesn’t have one”.
Musk’s attorney pushed back on the notion that Musk was trying to harm Twitter, pointing out the billionaire held a larger stake than the combined holdings of the directors of Twitter.
Musk had argued an expedited trial would allow Twitter to hide the truth about spam accounts, which Musk began questioning after signing the deal for Twitter in late April.
“When Mr Musk started asking questions, the answers he got were alarming,” said Andrew Rossman, Musk’s lawyer. He said it will take months to analyse massive amounts of data to resolve Musk’s questions about Twitter’s spam accounts.
Musk is already facing a separate five-day trial before McCormick, starting on October 24, over his record $56bn pay package from Tesla.
Update: July 19 2022This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Judge orders fast-track trial in October for Twitter and Elon Musk
Five days set aside for court clash over $44bn acquisition agreement
Twitter will get an October trial in its legal fight to hold Elon Musk to his $44bn takeover, after a Delaware judge said on Tuesday the social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal’s uncertainty.
The ruling is a blow to Musk, who pushed for a trial in February to allow for an extensive investigation into his claims that Twitter has misrepresented the number of fake or spam accounts.
The question of whether Twitter’s user numbers are inflated is core to his contention that he can walk away from the deal. The company, which had requested a September trial, says the issue is a distraction and deal terms require Musk to pay up.
Twitter had argued that delaying the trial into the next year could threaten deal financing.
Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Court of Chancery in Delaware said on Tuesday that the company deserved a swift decision on its claims.
“The reality is delay threatens irreparable harm to the sellers,” she said, referring to Twitter.
McCormick asked the parties to work out the schedule for the trial, which she said would last five days.
Twitter shares were up 3.4% at $39.71 on Tuesday afternoon.
An attorney for Musk, who is also the CEO of electric car maker Tesla, did not respond to a request for comment.
“We are pleased that the court agreed to expedite this trial,” a Twitter spokesperson said.
Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to complete the deal at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. It said it needed the earliest possible trial date in case Musk was ordered to close and additional litigation was then needed to address financing, which expires in April.
Twitter’s lawyer William Savitt argued during the hearing that Musk seized on the issue of bot and spam accounts because he was seeking to “conjure an exit ramp for a deal that doesn’t have one”.
Musk’s attorney pushed back on the notion that Musk was trying to harm Twitter, pointing out the billionaire held a larger stake than the combined holdings of the directors of Twitter.
Musk had argued an expedited trial would allow Twitter to hide the truth about spam accounts, which Musk began questioning after signing the deal for Twitter in late April.
“When Mr Musk started asking questions, the answers he got were alarming,” said Andrew Rossman, Musk’s lawyer. He said it will take months to analyse massive amounts of data to resolve Musk’s questions about Twitter’s spam accounts.
Musk is already facing a separate five-day trial before McCormick, starting on October 24, over his record $56bn pay package from Tesla.
Update: July 19 2022
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Twitter may trigger SEC scrutiny with attack on Musk
Thousands of Twitter users report outage on Thursday
Bankers eye Musk’s start-ups to make up for Twitter loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Twitter sues Musk for contract breach
Twitter: We need just four days to prove that Musk should honour buyout ...
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to follow through on $44bn deal
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Let the record reflect: Musk — not any number of bots — is ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.