Tech services group Sebata’s headline earnings plunge

The former MicroMega Holdings posts a R705.8m loss compared with a R50.9m loss a year earlier

18 July 2022 - 20:38 Nico Gous

Technology services group Sebata Holdings, which supplies local government services such as meter reading and software, saw its headline earnings drop more than fifteenfold in its last financial year due to tough trading conditions.  

Revenue fell by a quarter to R25.4m, headline loss per share was down 1,459% to 443.68c for the year ended March, and it declared no dividend. ..

