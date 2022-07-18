Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Eighty to 120 weeks before we vote give ANC trough feeders little time to set up their children for life
He also spoke about seeking insight from the SA icon and voiced concern about the ‘weaponising’ of lies and disinformation
Premier Sihle Zikalala, finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu are vying for ANC chair position
Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
WHO to assist team in Ashanti region to track down more cases of deadly haemorrhagic fever
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
Tech services group Sebata’s headline earnings plunge
The former MicroMega Holdings posts a R705.8m loss compared with a R50.9m loss a year earlier
Technology services group Sebata Holdings, which supplies local government services such as meter reading and software, saw its headline earnings drop more than fifteenfold in its last financial year due to tough trading conditions.
Revenue fell by a quarter to R25.4m, headline loss per share was down 1,459% to 443.68c for the year ended March, and it declared no dividend. ..
