PODCAST | The rise of Oppo devices in SA

Based in Shenzhen — often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley — Oppo is the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand by devices sold. It has also grown to become the largest smartphone player in China.

The company was founded in 2004, making consumer electronics such as Blu-ray and DVD players, then making phones in 2008.

Oppo said in May 2021 it had sold more than 60,000 devices locally since it established a local presence in September 2020. This number has grown to more than 500,000, indicating a six- to seven-times growth in devices sold in the year since.

The discussion focuses on the size and scope of Oppo’s operation globally and in SA; how Oppo has differentiated itself from its competitors in the smartphone industry; market dynamics in the local smartphone market; the company’s position on retail locations; and the relationships built with local mobile operators.

