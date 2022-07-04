Takealot business hard to replicate, says Naspers boss
04 July 2022 - 18:16
The head of technology firm Naspers, which operates the largest e-commerce platform in SA, continues to believe that Takealot can effectively defend its place against US giant Amazon, which, according to a leaked report, is expected to launch locally in the coming months.
While Naspers, valued at about R1.1-trillion on the JSE, is primarily focused on its international investments, the group maintains two units in SA — publisher and news outlet Media24 and Takealot...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now