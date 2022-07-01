Companies / Telecoms & Technology Mustek appoints Engelbrecht as new CEO Former group MD was appointed in an acting capacity after founder David Kan died in May B L Premium

Information and communications technology group Mustek has made Hein Engelbrecht’s appointment as acting CEO a permanent one following the death of founder David Kan.

The former group MD was appointed in an acting capacity after Kan, who founded the company in 1987, died in May...