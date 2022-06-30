PBT boosts dividend as demand soars on work-from-home trend
Data specialist plans to expand in Europe, the UK and Australia
30 June 2022 - 19:51
Data specialist PBT upped its dividend by half as it looks to expand in Europe, the UK and Australia thanks to strong demand for its services.
The technology and cloud-agnostic data and digital services and solutions provider declared a dividend of 57c for its 2022 year, it said in its provisional annual results for the year to end-March released on Thursday...
