PBT boosts dividend as demand soars on work-from-home trend Data specialist plans to expand in Europe, the UK and Australia

Data specialist PBT upped its dividend by half as it looks to expand in Europe, the UK and Australia thanks to strong demand for its services.

The technology and cloud-agnostic data and digital services and solutions provider declared a dividend of 57c for its 2022 year, it said in its provisional annual results for the year to end-March released on Thursday...