×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Mobile app that makes investment accessible to all South Africans

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Franc’s COO and CEO, Sebastian Patel and Thomas Brennan, respectively

29 June 2022 - 17:26 Mudiwa Gavaza
Thomas Brennan, Franc’s CEO says they were frustrated by the complexity and high barrier to entry of existing investment offerings.
Thomas Brennan, Franc’s CEO says they were frustrated by the complexity and high barrier to entry of existing investment offerings.

Bringing down the cost of stock market investment is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sebastian Patel, Franc’s COO and Thomas Brennan, Franc’s CEO. 

Having attended the University of Cape Town together, Patel, an actuary, and Brennan, an engineer, launched Franc in 2017. 

Join the discussion: 

Franc is an investing technology platform aimed at making investments cheaper and accessible to more people. The company offers users access to a cash or money-market fund with higher interest-rate returns than a bank savings account and an equity fund that tracks top stocks on the stock market.  

Brennan says they were frustrated by the complexity and high barrier to entry of existing investment offerings, and concerned by the poor rate of investment among South Africans, currently at less than 8%, outside of retirement products.   

“Franc is unique in that it doesn’t impose investment minimums on its users. Users can invest as much as they want, when they want, conveniently through their mobile application,” it says. 

The company recently raised R8m through a seed extension funding round, which included investment from pan-Africa focused venture capital firm 4DX Ventures. The capital injection will, in part, fund its enterprise offering Franc Business, aimed at businesses “who want to entrench customer loyalty and their value proposition with a ‘plug and play’ investment and savings offering.”

Credit platform BenX is Franc’s first business-to-business customer. BenX enables consumers the ability to create, repair or improve their credit scores, while also building up an emergency savings fund, which is done through Franc. 

Topics of discussion include the following: Franc’s business model; the problem that the company is looking to solve; how the business has been funded; new products; plans for the future; and trends in the retail investment sector. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

My Brilliant Career: Thomas Brennan: Helping savers take the next step to investing

Thomas Brennan, CEO of Franc Group, says saving money is all very well but it's better to invest it to make it grow
Careers
3 days ago

SA benefits as investors steer clear of pariah Russia

The increase is due to the exclusion of Russia from financial indices, economist says
Economy
1 day ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Commodity prices and earnings growth to decline

If policymakers fail to avert a global recession, SA will have to deal with a negative terms-of-trade shock in the coming year
Opinion
7 hours ago

PODCAST | Brace yourself, SA’s inflation woes are far from over

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jeffrey Schultz, senior economist at BNP Paribas SA
Economy
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.