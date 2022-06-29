Etion pins its growth hopes on fibre, mining and defence markets
The group says its advanced technology business, Etion Create, has a record number of orders
29 June 2022 - 09:52
UPDATED 29 June 2022 - 20:27
Technology group Etion expects greater demand from fibre, mining and defence markets to drive growth in its remaining businesses as the group gets ready to join a growing list of companies walking away from the JSE.
The JSE is facing a delisting crisis, with 25 companies having left the exchange in 2021, 20 in 2020 and 24 in 2019...
