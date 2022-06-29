Etion grows core profit a fifth as digital demand remains robust
The group says its advanced technology business, Etion Create, has a record number of orders from mining and the defence industry
29 June 2022 - 09:52
Technology group Etion said it has managed to navigate global supply chain disruptions and grow its core profit by more than a fifth in its 2022 year, benefiting from sustained demand for fibre as well as interest in new technologies by both the mining and defence industries.
Revenue rose 13% to R783.7m in the year to end-March, while core profit rose 21% to R122.8m, with the firm also reporting a record order book for its advanced technology unit, Etion Create...
