Etion grows core profit a fifth as digital demand remains robust The group says its advanced technology business, Etion Create, has a record number of orders from mining and the defence industry

Technology group Etion said it has managed to navigate global supply chain disruptions and grow its core profit by more than a fifth in its 2022 year, benefiting from sustained demand for fibre as well as interest in new technologies by both the mining and defence industries.

Revenue rose 13% to R783.7m in the year to end-March, while core profit rose 21% to R122.8m, with the firm also reporting a record order book for its advanced technology unit, Etion Create...