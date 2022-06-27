Naspers to narrow discount by open-ended Tencent sales and stock buybacks

Africa’s largest listed investment group, Naspers, says it and consumer internet arm Prosus will tackle their share discount through an open-ended share buyback process, fuelled by the steady sale of shares in Chinese media giant Tencent.

Naspers holds its about 29% stake in Tencent, worth more than R2-trillion, through Amsterdam-based Prosus, saying on Monday it is seeing opportunity to narrow the discount at which its shares trade, which recently reached “unacceptable levels”.

The valuations of global peer group companies in tech and internet sectors declined sharply in recent months as the level of risk appetite reduced significantly amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fears of further regulatory crackdowns in China.

Considered among the most successful investments anywhere, the Tencent holding has long presented Naspers with a “problem” of how to close a valuation gap that means the markets ascribe virtually no value to the rest of the company’s businesses.

Tencent is supportive of the withdrawal by Prosus of its voluntary restriction on the sale of its Tencent shares, Naspers said on Monday, also anticipating that the number of Tencent shares that will be sold per day will represent a small percentage of average daily traded volumes.

“We expect the programme to significantly increase the net asset values per share for Prosus and Naspers,” group CEO Bob van Dijk said.

“It will also rebalance our asset base towards our fast-growing non-Tencent assets, whose value we expect to increase over time, while retaining exposure to Tencent’s significant value creation potential,” he said.

On June 24, Prosus had a net asset value of $174bn (R2.75-trillion), while it was valued at only R1.82-trillion on the JSE, a discount of about a third.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za