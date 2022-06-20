Companies / Telecoms & Technology David Brown, Vodacom director and Northam chair, passes away Brown was well known in the mining sector and was one of Vodacom’s longest-serving directors B L Premium

David Brown, lead independent director at Vodacom and chairman of Northam Platinum, passed away on Sunday , the telecom operator said on Monday.

Brown, who was 59, was well known in the mining sector. He was chair of Northam Platinum and a former CEO of Impala Platinum, MC Mining and Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House. ..