Companies / Telecoms & Technology

David Brown, Vodacom director and Northam chair, passes away

Brown was well known in the mining sector and was one of Vodacom’s longest-serving directors

20 June 2022 - 18:23 Mudiwa Gavaza

David Brown, lead independent director at Vodacom and chairman of Northam Platinum, passed away on Sunday , the telecom operator said on Monday. 

Brown, who was 59, was well known in the mining sector. He was chair of Northam Platinum and a former CEO of Impala Platinum, MC Mining and Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House. ..

