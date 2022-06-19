×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple workers in Maryland vote to join union in first for tech giant

19 June 2022 - 22:31 Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat
Photographer: KRISZTIAN BOCSI/BLOOMBERG
Photographer: KRISZTIAN BOCSI/BLOOMBERG

Apple workers in Maryland voted on Saturday to join a union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionise in the US.

More than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore “have overwhelmingly voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers”, the union said on its website.

The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, “have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers”, they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“This is something we do not to go against or create conflict with our management,” they wrote.

An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had “nothing to add at this time”.

Unionisation efforts are gaining momentum at some large US corporations, including Amazon.com and Starbucks.

Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionise withdrew their request in May, with some claiming intimidation.

In 2021, some current and former Apple workers began criticising the company’s working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.

Reuters 

Markets take big bite out of Apple’s trillions

‘In the same way that Apple benefited from the Fed-fuelled bull market, it will suffer as the low interest rate and quantitative easing subsidies ...
News
4 days ago

Big Tech hits the skids amid job cuts and slashed growth forecasts

A heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs and soaring stock prices is ending
Companies
2 weeks ago

Apple tipped to hold back iPhone output amid supply problems

It is asking suppliers to assemble about 220-million devices, about the same as last year, say sources
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Naspers issues earnings warning
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank accused of duplicity over suspended ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
OPINION | It's critical to preserve satellite ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Magister ‘not opposed’ to sweetening deal for ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Tesco sees early signs of changing customer ...
Companies

Related Articles

Amazon workers in New York reject joining union

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.