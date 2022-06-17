Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom shops around for a suitable Swiftnet deal The group is looking at being part of a bigger infrastructure operation or to partner with the likes of MTN associate IHS Towers on a deal B L Premium

Telkom is looking at new options for unlocking value from its portfolio of masts and towers, hinting at a possible tie up with other tower providers. This comes after a planned listing of that business on the JSE was delayed earlier this year, owing to the economic downturn that lowered expected valuations.

The partially state-owned telecom operator has been working on a plan to release billions of rand trapped in its sprawling structure, which includes properties, masts and towers, IT company Business Connexion and internet fibre operator Openserve...