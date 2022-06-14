Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom revenue drops but profit increases as mobile base grows B L Premium

Telkom’s revenue declined but profit increased in its 2022 year amid changes in the global market, an intense competitive landscape, the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and a weak macro-environment.

Revenue fell by 1.1% to R42.76bn, but active mobile subscribers growing 10.5% to 16.9-million partly offset this. Profit increased by 8.4% to R2.63bn while the fixed and IT businesses remain under pressure...