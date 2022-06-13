×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Binance exchange sued by crypto investor over stablecoin collapse

Investor accuses the cryptocurrency exchange of falsely marketing TerraUSD as safe before rout

13 June 2022 - 21:05 Luc Cohen
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder speaks at a conference in San Francisco, California, the US, June 8 2022. Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder speaks at a conference in San Francisco, California, the US, June 8 2022. Picture: DAVID PAUL MORRIS/BLOOMBERG

New York  — Binance US and CEO Brian Shroder were sued on Monday by an investor who alleges the cryptocurrency exchange falsely marketed TerraUSD as a safe asset ahead of the stablecoin’s collapse in value in May.

Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of traditional assets, such as the US dollar, and are popular as safe havens in times of turmoil in crypto markets. But TerraUSD’s value plunged last month, breaking its 1:1 dollar peg and contributing to a tumble in other crypto assets such as bitcoin.

In the lawsuit against Binance and Shroder, Utah resident Jeffrey Lockhart said Binance falsely advertised TerraUSD as "safe" and backed by fiat currency, when in fact it was an unregistered security.

Lockhart said Binance’s failure to register with the US government as a securities exchange limits disclosure about assets traded on the platform, harming investors.

"Binance US profits from every trade, and therefore has a stark incentive to sell crypto assets irrespective of their compliance with the securities laws," Lockhart wrote in his lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court. "From Binance US’s perspective, the less disclosure, the better."

A Binance spokesperson said the exchange is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — a unit of the US treasury department — and complies with all applicable regulations.

"These assertions are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the exchange will delist TerraUSD, a decision made before the lawsuit was filed.

Lockhart is seeking to have himself and other investors who bought Terra on Binance registered as a class.

The lawsuit comes after a bipartisan group of US senators last week proposed legislation to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), not the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), play the primary role in regulating crypto.

The CFTC is generally seen as friendlier towards cryptocurrencies, as the SEC has found crypto assets should be seen as securities.

Cryptocurrencies continued their slide on Monday, with bitcoin touching an 18-month low and second-largest token ether tumbling as much as 18%.

Reuters 

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Now is the winter of our alt-coin bets

Values have taken a beating lately, and some have crashed so hard they have blinked out of existence
Opinion
6 days ago

Stablecoin Tether snaps peg to dollar in crypto rout

Cryptocurrencies have been swept up in a sell-off across higher risk assets
Markets
1 month ago

Bitcoin touches 11-month low as crypto meltdown deepens

Bitcoin breaks below $30,000 as TerraUSD continued its downward spiral
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Big Altron shareholder brushes aside leadership ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sirius on €100m acquisition trail as demand for ...
Companies / Property
3.
‘Inconsistent’ Transnet derails Thungela’s output
Companies / Mining
4.
Inospace sets it sights offshore
Companies / Property
5.
TFG back in black after UK sales boost growth
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Stablecoin Tether snaps peg to dollar in crypto rout

Markets

Fortunes of crypto billionaires nosedive in market sell-off

News

LIONEL LAURENT: Stricter regulations needed as crypto currencies go mainstream

Opinion

The crypto exchange, Russian agents, data leaks — and all those unanswered ...

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.