Cost of website ownership in SA is about to go up For firms that offer domain name registrations and registrar services, new draft rules could mean additional licence conditions and raise the fees they pay

South Africans have until June 6 to submit comments and feedback on proposals that could both complicate the process and increase the price of registering an SA website.

In April, local regulator the dotZA Domain Name Authority published draft rules aimed at further regulating the registration and operation of local websites. For companies that offer domain name registrations and registrar services, this could result in additional licence conditions and raise the fees they pay...