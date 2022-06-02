Cost of website ownership in SA is about to go up
For firms that offer domain name registrations and registrar services, new draft rules could mean additional licence conditions and raise the fees they pay
02 June 2022 - 14:18
South Africans have until June 6 to submit comments and feedback on proposals that could both complicate the process and increase the price of registering an SA website.
In April, local regulator the dotZA Domain Name Authority published draft rules aimed at further regulating the registration and operation of local websites. For companies that offer domain name registrations and registrar services, this could result in additional licence conditions and raise the fees they pay...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now