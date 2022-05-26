MiX banks on growing telematics interest among transport and logistics clients
CEO Stefan Joselowitz says more clients are seeing the strategic importance of telematics for safety and efficiency
26 May 2022 - 21:14
Fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics, which operates in about 120 countries, is looking to take advantage of growing interest in its telematics service from transport and logistics clients as a way to keep adding users to its platform.
MiX makes the majority of its revenues from helping companies and businesses manage vehicle fleets. Some, such as Damman Transport Logistique et Organisations in Belgium have 60 vehicles on the MiX platform, while a company like Wincanton in the UK has more than 1,700...
