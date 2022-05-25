Reunert raises alarm over falling spending on power infrastructure
25 May 2022 - 23:03
Electronics group Reunert is concerned that the government is not spending enough money on electricity infrastructure, which is affecting its power cable business but helping its renewables segment.
CEO Alan Dickson said in an interview with Business Day that over the past four years, Eskom and local municipalities have been spending less money than before on the infrastructure that delivers power to businesses and households...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now