Companies / Telecoms & Technology Vodacom’s thirst for expansion worries investors Some market players question the group’s ability to manage all of this investment, as a portion of it would require funding through debt B L Premium

An increase in deal activity at Vodacom has raised concern, particularly regarding debt, about its ability to manage a slew of new and ongoing projects that require billions to see them through. However, market players say the company’s traditionally conservative approach to managing its balance sheet could ultimately be its saving grace.

Vodacom has traditionally allocated capital to network expansion, spending R14.6bn or 14.3% of revenue on expanding 4G and 5G coverage in its operating countries, in the year to end-March 2022...