Prosus calls it quits with Russia's Avito Prosus has started the search for a buyer for its shares in the Russian classifieds business

Prosus has unveiled plans to sell its Russian classifieds business Avito, following a decision to separate from the unit at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war earlier this year..

In March, Prosus’s classified unit OLX Group began an operational separation with Avito. At the time, company said it had decided “to cease all involvement in its Russian operations.” ..