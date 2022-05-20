Standard Bank in drive to provide affordable internet access for all

“But the pandemic, which has accelerated the reliance on digital platforms, has made the need for high-speed internet access more urgent than ever before,” says Lee Ramsden, head of sales & distribution at Standard Bank.

“At the same time, however, consumers are under enormous financial pressure. As a country, it is critical that we focus on bringing down the cost of internet [access] to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens, which will ultimately accelerate economic and social development.”

There has been a significant uptick in the demand for internet access because of the pandemic and remote working and learning. In 2021, 36.45-million South Africans accessed the internet through any kind of mobile devices. In 2026, this figure is projected to amount to almost 43-million mobile internet users, up by 17.5% from 2021, figures from Statista show.

In recognition of the need for affordable and reliable internet access, and the potential this holds for economic growth, Standard Bank has placed its focus on making cost-effective internet solutions available to its customers.