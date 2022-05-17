Companies / Telecoms & Technology Unlimited mobile data on the cards but unlikely to win the game Uncapped data packages are expected to grow more in fixed line and fixed wireless connections B L Premium

In an age of increased mobile data use, it appears inevitable that operators could soon offer unlimited bandwidth options to consumers, but experts say such a future could still be some time away for SA, owing to network deterioration and lower profits for carriers.

Though mobile data prices have fallen more than half in the past three years due to regulatory and consumer pressure, South Africans still find this form of internet access expensive. Given its unlimited nature, fast speeds and stability, fibre remains the cheapest in SA, and has become the go-to for large and small businesses, as well as wealthier households...