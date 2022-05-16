Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN proves doubters wrong by notching up 5-million mobile money users in SA Cellular services giant continues to defy doubts about its decision to reboot its once-failed payments business B L Premium

Cellular services giant MTN continues to defy doubts about its decision to reboot the once failed mobile payments business in SA by rapidly growing it to about 5-million customers, despite increased pressure on consumers due to rising inflation and unemployment.

With declining voice revenues and data margins squeezed by public pressure and regulations, mobile operators have been looking at other ways to create revenue streams from their large customer bases...