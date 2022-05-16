Altron banks on proprietary systems to weather economic headwinds

Altron’s share price rallied on Monday as the company said it expects that growth in its own proprietary platforms and financial technology (fintech) will help to carry the tech group in the face of a tough operating environment including supply chain and pricing disruptions due to a global component shortage.

The group, headed by outgoing CEO Mteto Nyati, reported revenue growth of 5.7% to R7.9bn while operating income grew at 34.2% to R498m compared with the previous year...