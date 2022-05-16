Altron banks on proprietary systems to weather economic headwinds
16 May 2022 - 19:34
Altron’s share price rallied on Monday as the company said it expects that growth in its own proprietary platforms and financial technology (fintech) will help to carry the tech group in the face of a tough operating environment including supply chain and pricing disruptions due to a global component shortage.
The group, headed by outgoing CEO Mteto Nyati, reported revenue growth of 5.7% to R7.9bn while operating income grew at 34.2% to R498m compared with the previous year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now