Companies / Telecoms & Technology

UAE telecoms group e& acquires 9.8% stake in Vodafone

The UAE firm, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, has no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone

15 May 2022 - 16:51 Saeed Azhar and Kate Holton
People hold their phones as they pass a Vodafone store. Picture: NEIL HALL/REUTERS
People hold their phones as they pass a Vodafone store. Picture: NEIL HALL/REUTERS

Dubai/London — United Arab Emirates-based telecoms company e& has bought a  stake in Vodafone for $4.4bn, days after saying it was looking to expand into new markets and related areas such as financial technology.

e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, said it had made the investment to gain “significant exposure to a world leader in connectivity and digital services”, adding it had no intention of making an offer for the whole of Vodafone.

Vodafone, like other mobile operators, has been struggling in its more mature markets, where competition and regulation have pushed prices lower.

Net debt at the group has reached €44.3bn and CEO Nick Read is under pressure to simplify its portfolio and improve returns after a more than 20% slide in its share price since he took over in 2018.

Vodafone said it looked forward to building a long-term relationship with e&. “We continue to make good progress with our long-term strategic plans and will provide an update in our FY22 results announcement on 17 May,” it said in a statement.

e& said it is fully supportive of the company’s business strategy and its board and existing management team.

“We see this investment as a good opportunity for e& and its shareholders as it will allow us to enhance and develop our international portfolio, in line with our strategic ambition,” said CEO Hatem Dowidar.

The UAE firm recently separated its business into e& life, focused on consumer services, e& enterprise, providing digital services to the government and business, and telecoms arm Etisalat, which its CEO said is the world’s seventh-largest by market capitalisation.

“We are positive on the investment for e&. It  enables an improved capital structure, supports EPS (earnings per share) growth [and arrives at attractive valuation multiples,” said Ziad Itani, executive director for equity research at Arqaam Capital.

While the investment is sizeable, it is less than 6% of the market capitalisation of e&, which has a healthy balance sheet with net debt-ebitda at 0.41 times, he said.

Reuters

GUGU LOURIE: Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

Telecom companies have collapsed regional boundaries in chasing BBBEE targets
Opinion
4 days ago

MTN Ghana ups revenue more than a third as network rollout continues

Strong demand for data and voice services helped MTN's third most-profitable operating region grow its profits by a half in the three months to ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

Vodafone asked to invest $16bn in its own mast company, but it is not keen

Vodafone, which listed Vantage Towers in 2021, has been reluctant to hold talks with financial investors as it wants an industry merger for Vantage ...
Companies
1 month ago
