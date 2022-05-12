×

Google to pay more than 300 EU publishers for news

Deal includes publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news

12 May 2022 - 00:01 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Brussels  — Alphabet unit Google has signed deals to pay more than 300 publishers in Germany, France and four other EU countries for their news and will roll out a tool to make it easier for others to sign up too, the company said.

The move to be announced publicly later on Wednesday followed the adoption of landmark EU copyright rules three years ago that require Google and other online platforms to pay musicians, performers, authors, news publishers and journalists for using their work.

News publishers, among Google's fiercest critics, have long urged governments to ensure online platforms pay fair remuneration for their content. Australia in 2021 made such payments mandatory while Canada introduced similar legislation in April.

“So far, we have agreements which cover more than 300 national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland, with many more discussions ongoing,” Sulina Connal, director for news and publishing partnerships, said in blog post seen by Reuters. The blog did not say how much publishers were being paid.

Two-thirds of this group are German publishers including Der Spiegel, Die Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“We are now announcing the launch of a new tool to make offers to thousands more news publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary, and rolling out to other EU countries over the coming months,” Connal said in the blog post.

The tool offers publishers an extended news preview agreement that allows Google to show snippets and thumbnails for a licensing fee.

Reuters 

