Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN share price falls as Rwanda profits drop by more than a third MTN Rwanda said its profits dropped in the March quarter due to the payment of the first instalment to renew its operating licence B L Premium

MTN’s share price was down 2.69% on Friday afternoon as it announced its profits in its Rwandan unit fell by more than third in the March quarter.

MTN Rwanda, which makes up 2.36% of all MTN Group subscribers, said on Friday its profit after tax fell 39.6% year-on-year to Rwf 4.12bn (R64.5m) for the three months to endMarch...