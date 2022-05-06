MTN share price falls as Rwanda profits drop by more than a third
MTN Rwanda said its profits dropped in the March quarter due to the payment of the first instalment to renew its operating licence
06 May 2022 - 14:56
MTN’s share price was down 2.69% on Friday afternoon as it announced its profits in its Rwandan unit fell by more than third in the March quarter.
MTN Rwanda, which makes up 2.36% of all MTN Group subscribers, said on Friday its profit after tax fell 39.6% year-on-year to Rwf 4.12bn (R64.5m) for the three months to endMarch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now