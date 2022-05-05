Altron slumps after earnings warning
Technology company says the decline is largely due to the exclusion of its Bytes business in the UK which has been spun off
05 May 2022 - 13:48
Altron shares slumped almost 4% on Thursday after the company forecast full-year earnings will plunge by as much as three-quarters on the back of impairments and the exclusion of Bytes UK’s results.
The stock was trading at R8.79, down 3.83% at 1.19pm after reporting that group headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February are expected to between 32c and 42c, down 69%-77% from 136c a year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now