Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron slumps after earnings warning Technology company says the decline is largely due to the exclusion of its Bytes business in the UK which has been spun off B L Premium

Altron shares slumped almost 4% on Thursday after the company forecast full-year earnings will plunge by as much as three-quarters on the back of impairments and the exclusion of Bytes UK’s results.

The stock was trading at R8.79, down 3.83% at 1.19pm after reporting that group headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended February are expected to between 32c and 42c, down 69%-77% from 136c a year...