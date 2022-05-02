Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH lauded for proactive approach in state capture inquiry Chief justice Raymond Zondo says the technology group is ‘unique’ in disclosing its role in state capture B L Premium

EOH boss Stephen van Coller, who has been working to regain the company’s reputation and credibility in the wake of a government corruption scandal, says the technology group is honoured to be acknowledged by the commission of inquiry into state capture for its proactive approach in disclosing its role in underhanded dealings with the public sector.

“EOH is very honoured to be acknowledged for their input and assistance to the Zondo commission and for being used as an example of how a corporate has turned itself around by transparently cleaning up its past ,” Van Coller told Business Day...