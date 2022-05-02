EOH lauded for proactive approach in state capture inquiry
Chief justice Raymond Zondo says the technology group is ‘unique’ in disclosing its role in state capture
02 May 2022 - 17:33
EOH boss Stephen van Coller, who has been working to regain the company’s reputation and credibility in the wake of a government corruption scandal, says the technology group is honoured to be acknowledged by the commission of inquiry into state capture for its proactive approach in disclosing its role in underhanded dealings with the public sector.
“EOH is very honoured to be acknowledged for their input and assistance to the Zondo commission and for being used as an example of how a corporate has turned itself around by transparently cleaning up its past ,” Van Coller told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now