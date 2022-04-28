MTN Ghana ups revenue more than a third as network rollout continues
Strong demand for data and voice services helped MTN's third most-profitable operating region grow its profits by a half in the three months to end-March
28 April 2022 - 10:09
MTN Ghana grew service revenue more than a third in its first quarter to end-March, amid strong demand data as its network rollout continued.
Service revenue rose 34.5% to 2.35bn cedi (R4.8bn), with after-tax profit rising 53.7% to 707.5m cedi, Africa's biggest mobile operator’s third-biggest market said in an update. Active data subscribers increased 14.4% to 12.8-million, helping to drive up data revenue by almost two thirds...
