×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Software group SAP takes €300m revenue hit after complete exit from Russia

However the German company forecasts more than €11-bn in cloud revenue for 2022

22 April 2022 - 10:29 Supantha Mukherjee
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured at its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Stockholm — German business software group SAP reported on Friday a first-quarter revenue growth of 11%, beating estimates on a boost from its cloud business, but flagged a revenue hit of €300m because of its exit from Russia.

Earlier this week, the company said it plans to exit Russia completely in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

SAP said its annual adjusted profit will drop nearly €350m and it will take restructuring charges of about €80m-€100m.

Despite the affect on its Russian business, SAP affirmed its 2022 forecast for cloud revenue of between €11.55bn and €11.85bn at constant currency rates.

Total quarterly revenue rose to €7.08bn at constant currency from €6.35bn. Analysts had expected €6.87bn, a Refinitiv poll showed.

The company's cloud and software revenue climbed 12% to €6.06bn in the first quarter ended March 31.

“Current cloud backlog grew at a healthy rate and continues to support our confidence in our long-term plans and outlook for the year,” CFO Luka Mucic said in a statement.

In the first quarter, current cloud backlog, which measures incoming business, was up 28% at €9.73bn. The war in Ukraine cut the backlog growth at constant currency rates by 0.8 percentage points.

Adjusted earnings per share were 63c, below estimates of €1.07, mainly due to lower contribution from investments in venture capital firm Sapphire Ventures.

Reuters

Also read

RICCI HACKNER: Ukraine crisis pushes corporates to take a moral stand

Social responsibility is becoming as much a business as an ethical decision
Opinion
1 day ago

SocGen to take €3bn hit on sale of Rosbank

Paris-based bank to sell its entire stake in Rosbank and its Russian insurance units to Vladimir Potanin’s Interros Capital
News
1 week ago

Heineken joins firms exiting Russia

Heineken has become the latest international company to exit Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More certainty for Absa shareholders after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anglo comes down to earth with a bump after ...
Companies / Mining
3.
ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Musk secures $46.5bn financing for Twitter bid as ...
Companies
5.
Old Mutual beefs up its broad-based BEE ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Carlsberg takes $1.4bn writedown on Russian business

Companies

Russia’s Lukoil CEO Alekperov joins exodus of sanctions-hit CEOs

News

Ukraine conflict weighs on Renault’s quarterly revenue

Companies

Russian firms and global banks set for windfall from depositary receipt ...

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.