EOH upbeat about demand for its services, as it whittles away debt pile
The group now has until the beginning of April 2023 to settle a R1.2bn bridging facility, bigger than its market value, but it remains confident
13 April 2022 - 08:44
IT group EOH, whose current liabilities exceed assets by R1.6bn, says it is encouraged by robust demand for digital services as the economy recovers from Covid-19, a trend that helped it more than double operating profit in its half year to end-January.
Lenders have agreed to push back the deadline on a R1.2bn bridging facility by six months until April 2023, the group said on Wednesday, when it also reported that interim operating profit rose 120% to R167m, with improvements in all key metrics, including profit margins...
