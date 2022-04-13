Companies / Telecoms & Technology EOH upbeat about demand for its services, as it whittles away debt pile The group now has until the beginning of April 2023 to settle a R1.2bn bridging facility, bigger than its market value, but it remains confident B L Premium

IT group EOH, whose current liabilities exceed assets by R1.6bn, says it is encouraged by robust demand for digital services as the economy recovers from Covid-19, a trend that helped it more than double operating profit in its half year to end-January.

Lenders have agreed to push back the deadline on a R1.2bn bridging facility by six months until April 2023, the group said on Wednesday, when it also reported that interim operating profit rose 120% to R167m, with improvements in all key metrics, including profit margins...