EOH poised for growth as it aims to complete turnaround

IT group EOH, whose liabilities exceed assets by R1.6bn, says it is encouraged by demand for digital services and is confident it has the support of clients and shareholders as it concludes a three-year turnaround strategy.

The group has received positive feedback as it informally consults with shareholders on a possible rights issue, CFO Megan Pydigadu told Business Day...