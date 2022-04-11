×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Thoma Bravo buys cybersecurity group SailPoint for $6.1bn

SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 per share in cash and the deal is expected to close in the second half of the year

11 April 2022 - 20:09 Eva Mathews
Keyboard with programming code and binary numbers in the background. Picture: 123RF
Keyboard with programming code and binary numbers in the background. Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for $6.12bn (R89bn), in a deal that underscores a heightened demand for security software as businesses continue to digitise their operations.

A pandemic-led shift to remote working, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has fuelled a spike in cyberattacks and bolstered demand for security software firms.

SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 per share in cash, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday, which represents a premium of 31.6% as of Friday close. The enterprise value of the deal is about $6.9bn.

Shares of Austin-Texas based SailPoint were up 26% premarket. They lost about 9.2% in 2021.

SailPoint founder and CEO Mark McClain said the deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, would allow them to pursue long-term growth trajectory with greater flexibility, expand their markets, and accelerate innovation in identity security.

SailPoint specialises in software related to identity and access management, that helps businesses mitigate unwanted user access and reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage.

Thoma Bravo, which manages more than $103bn in assets, is largely focused on software and technology companies. It has been doubling down on its investments in the sector.

Last year, it bought Proofpoint in an all-cash deal that valued the cybersecurity firm at about $12.3bn. It agreed to buy software maker Anaplan for $9.65bn in March.

Reuters

Elliott and Vista join up in $13bn offer for software maker Citrix

Biggest leveraged deal of the year is  a 30% premium to the company’s closing share price on December 7
News
2 months ago

Thoma Bravo in $3.8bn buyout of Sophos, adding another cyber firm to its stable

The move follows several other buyout deals of listed UK companies by US funds as the pound weakens ahead of Brexit
Companies
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FirstRand aims to redefine private banking by ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Absa moves to grab market share with mobile ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sirius’s rental growth streak in Germany continues
Companies / Property
4.
Momentum names Paul Baloyi as its new chair
Companies / Financial Services
5.
MTN has final approval from Nigerian authorities ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

AI pushed into becoming more transparent to humans

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Western technology found in Russian weapons of war

World

Microsoft security chief warns of metaverse crime

News

TransUnion ordered to inform those whose information was compromised in hack

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.