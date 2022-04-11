Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN has final approval from Nigerian authorities for mobile money bank Nigeria is Africa’s biggest market, and MTN’s most profitable, generating more than a third of its core profit in 2021 B L Premium

Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN has received final approval by Nigerian regulators for its mobile money platform, which will allow it to scale up its fintech services in the continent’s biggest market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had given approval in principle for MoMo Payment Service Bank in November, with MTN saying on Monday it received a letter approving the commencement operations on April 8. The commencement date is to be communicated to authorities...