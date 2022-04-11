MTN has final approval from Nigerian authorities for mobile money bank
Nigeria is Africa’s biggest market, and MTN’s most profitable, generating more than a third of its core profit in 2021
11 April 2022 - 10:21
Africa’s largest mobile operator MTN has received final approval by Nigerian regulators for its mobile money platform, which will allow it to scale up its fintech services in the continent’s biggest market.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had given approval in principle for MoMo Payment Service Bank in November, with MTN saying on Monday it received a letter approving the commencement operations on April 8. The commencement date is to be communicated to authorities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now