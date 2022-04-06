Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN supportive of Nigerian registration rules, even as share is pummeled MTN, whose shares had their worst day since 2020 on Tuesday, says more than two thirds of subscribers have already submitted their details B L Premium

Africa’s biggest mobile operator, MTN, whose shares had their worst day in more than a year on Tuesday, says it is supportive of new SIM registration rules in Nigeria, with two thirds of its subscribers in the country having already submitted their details.

The Nigeria Communications Commission announced on Tuesday that all operators were required to restrict outgoing calls for subscribers whose SIMs are not yet linked with their National Identity Number (NIN), which is similar to SA’s ID system...