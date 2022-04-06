MTN bounces back after market rethinks Nigerian scare
Mobile operator says more than two-thirds of its subscribers have submitted their details to the country’s regulator
06 April 2022 - 08:10
Shares in MTN, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, rallied on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s sell-off, which offered a reminder of the risks in one of its most lucrative markets, Nigeria.
The sell-off was triggered by new SIM card registration rules. The Nigeria Communications Commission announced on Tuesday that all operators are required to restrict outgoing calls of subscribers whose SIMs are not yet linked with its national identity number (NIN), which is similar to SA’s ID system. The announcement conjured up memories of previous clashes with Nigerian authorities that hammered MTN’s share price...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now