EOH jumps after flagging progress in its turnaround The group says it has made significant progress in its asset disposal strategy, while operating profits about doubled in its half year to end-January

Shares of EOH had their best day in more than a month on Thursday, rising almost 10% after the technology group flagged progress in its financial turnaround, with strong demand for digital services helping interim operating profit to about double.

The end-to-end IT services provider said in a trading update late on Thursday that it expects headline earnings per share to rise 206%-222% in the six months to end-January, from a loss of 36c previously. Operating profit is expected to rise to R180m- R150m, from R76m previously, up to 137% higher...