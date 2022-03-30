Icasa calls on Telkom to drop spectrum court case

SA’s telecom and broadcast regulator has once again appealed to Telkom to not go forward with a court application that has the potential to invalidate the just-ended radio frequency spectrum auction.

This comes as the high court has ordered the communications and digital technologies minister to extend the deadline for switching off analogue television broadcast in SA by three months to June, which would allow for the handover of radio waves from broadcasters to mobile operators.

“As a result of these developments, we appeal to Telkom to consider withdrawing its litigation, and to allow the upcoming consultation avenues on these regulatory interventions to conclude,” said Keabetswe Modimoeng, chair of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) on Tuesday evening.

“It is therefore a humble plea, and we believe that Telkom will join all of us in embracing the new winds of digital evolution in our country.”

Telkom has long been opposed to the allocation of the government-controlled airwaves on the grounds that the process is in conflict with a clause in the country’s ICT policy that aims to break the stranglehold of MTN and Vodacom on the mobile phone market.

On Monday, the partially state-owned operator said it would be pressing ahead with its court application to declare the process illegal, set to be heard in April. The company said it was doing this “to secure its ability to compete effectively in the mobile market, and “ensure that the licensing of spectrum promotes effective competition in the mobile market”.

All this comes as Icasa gets ready to hand over the allocated spectrum, for which Telkom had agreed to pay R2.1bn, from the start of July. The regulator is getting ready to switch SA over to fully digital broadcast services, freeing up certain airwaves that will be given to mobile operators.

The migration had been expected to be completed in the 2021/2022 financial year under the guidance of minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, with the initial cut off date set for March 31. However, a high court ruling on Monday shifted that to June 30.

ETV, together with Media Monitoring Africa and SOS Support Public Broadcasting, had lobbied for more time to complete the move, known as digital migration, and ensure that government-subsidised set-top boxes are deployed into more indigent households.

Part of the rationale for the extension is to align with the licensing start date of newly allocated radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators recently held auction. Some of the analogue radio waves held by TV broadcasters had already been sold to mobile operators. The validity period of the spectrum licences is set to start on July 1.

While ETV and others may have got an extension, this is much shorter than they had wanted, working out more in favour of the minister, who gets to complete a programme that is more than five years behind schedule.

The new deadline comes six years after the June 2015 deadline set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial television. And it is 10 years after the government’s own deadline to switch off the analogue network — in November 2011.

The switch has long been a thorn in the government’s side. While the process will clear the frequency spectrum now occupied by broadcasters, allowing for faster wireless broadband services and other applications, broadcasters are reluctant to relinquish their existing frequencies until the migration process is completed.

The Treasury has earmarked more than R1bn between Ntshavheni's department and the Universal Service and Access Fund mostly for “implementing activities” related to broadcasting digital migration.

