Telkom sticks to its guns over challenge to spectrum auction Company was constrained in its ability to acquire the amount it needs to compete effectively, it says

SA’s third-largest mobile operator, Telkom, is proceeding with its court application to ensure that the licensing of spectrum promotes effective competition in the mobile market in line with the objective of the Electronic Communications Act.

“While Telkom has been able to secure the much-needed sub 1 GHz in the spectrum auction, we were constrained in our ability to acquire the amount of spectrum that we need to compete effectively,” the company said...