Capprec expects profit growth due to contract wins
Activity in Capprec’s software business has been strong, while it has also been able to satisfy demand for Android devices
28 March 2022 - 09:50
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its year to end-March, benefiting from some contract wins and its ability to meet strong demand for Android-based terminals.
Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 25% and 35% to end-March from the prior period’s 10.34c, the group said in a trading update, implying a headline profit of as much as about R183m for a company valued at R2.36bn on the JSE...
