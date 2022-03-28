Companies / Telecoms & Technology Capprec expects profit growth due to contract wins Activity in Capprec’s software business has been strong, while it has also been able to satisfy demand for Android devices B L Premium

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) has flagged profit growth of at least a quarter for its year to end-March, benefiting from some contract wins and its ability to meet strong demand for Android-based terminals.

Headline earnings per share are expected to rise by between 25% and 35% to end-March from the prior period’s 10.34c, the group said in a trading update, implying a headline profit of as much as about R183m for a company valued at R2.36bn on the JSE...