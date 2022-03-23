Companies / Telecoms & Technology Van Dijk reaffirms faith in China as Tencent sparks another share price drop for Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk looks past Chinese interventions and ‘significant’ volatility B L Premium

In his first detailed comments since the Naspers share price came under heavy selling pressure as the Chinese crackdown on technology companies reached its most valuable asset, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk vowed not abandon the world’s largest internet market.

While acknowledging the company’s share price has faced “significant” volatility due to an increased level of Chinese regulatory intervention, Van Dijk told a company event on Wednesday that he believes in Tencent’s ability to deliver value...