Tough day for SA ride-hailing passengers as drivers protest
22 March 2022 - 21:09
Many South Africans relying on riding hailing to get around found themselves stranded on Tuesday as these platforms went “dark” due to drivers downing tools, demanding formal working conditions, protection and rights under the law.
E-hailing operators embarked on a three-day “apps off” protest across SA from Tuesday, calling for the government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions...
