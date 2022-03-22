Semiconductor shortages drag down Datatec cloud sales
Issue has caused a nine-month backlog in completion of projects and orders at technology company
22 March 2022 - 19:41
While cloud computing is normally not associated with hardware, the global shortage of semiconductors and electronic chips has caused a nine-month backlog for technology company Datatec in the completion of certain projects and orders.
Valued at R8.3bn, Datatec is one of the JSE’s largest information and communications technology services companies. ..
