Semiconductor shortages drag down Datatec cloud sales Issue has caused a nine-month backlog in completion of projects and orders at technology company B L Premium

While cloud computing is normally not associated with hardware, the global shortage of semiconductors and electronic chips has caused a nine-month backlog for technology company Datatec in the completion of certain projects and orders.

Valued at R8.3bn, Datatec is one of the JSE’s largest information and communications technology services companies. ..