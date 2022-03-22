PODCAST | How advertising might look in the metaverse

The potential disruption of the public relations profession caused by the metaverse is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Danni Pinch, executive creative director for Atmosphere Communications, a brand and corporate communications consultancy, and co-founder of King James Digital.

Late last year, Nike paid a rumoured $33m (just under R500m to acquire a sneaker company that makes sneakers you can’t wear. A few months later, Microsoft made a bid buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering $68.7bn, slightly north of R1-trillion.

Pinch says both deals were made with an eye on “how the metaverse is set to change our future”.

