Companies / Telecoms & Technology Meta defends decision to kick GovChat off WhatsApp Government’s messaging service refused to comply with WhatsApp policies, the company says, and gave priority to its own interests B L Premium

WhatsApp has defended its decision to boot the government’s public messaging system off its service, an issue that has seen the Competition Commission moving to have its parent company, Meta Platforms, prosecuted for abusing its dominant position in the SA market.

“GovChat has repeatedly refused to comply with our policies, which are designed to protect citizens and their information, preferring to prioritise its own commercial interests over the public. We will continue to defend WhatsApp from abuse and protect our users,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said on Tuesday...