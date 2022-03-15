Meta defends decision to kick GovChat off WhatsApp
Government’s messaging service refused to comply with WhatsApp policies, the company says, and gave priority to its own interests
15 March 2022 - 19:09
WhatsApp has defended its decision to boot the government’s public messaging system off its service, an issue that has seen the Competition Commission moving to have its parent company, Meta Platforms, prosecuted for abusing its dominant position in the SA market.
“GovChat has repeatedly refused to comply with our policies, which are designed to protect citizens and their information, preferring to prioritise its own commercial interests over the public. We will continue to defend WhatsApp from abuse and protect our users,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now