Naspers slumps most in more than two decades on Tencent ructions Investors dump shares on report that its Chinese payment platform faces a record fine

A week after writing down a R12bn asset in Russia, Naspers on Monday lost multiples of that in its valuation as it was confronted by an old problem: a crackdown on technology companies in China where it has its most prized asset.

Africa’s most valuable company had its largest one-day drop on the JSE in more than two decades, losing more than R100bn in value. That came after Chinese internet giant Tencent was battered by a report that its mobile payment and digital wallet service WeChat Pay faces a record fine for allegedly violating money laundering regulations in China...