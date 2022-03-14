Naspers slumps most in more than two decades on Tencent ructions
Investors dump shares on report that its Chinese payment platform faces a record fine
14 March 2022 - 12:54
UPDATED 14 March 2022 - 23:08
A week after writing down a R12bn asset in Russia, Naspers on Monday lost multiples of that in its valuation as it was confronted by an old problem: a crackdown on technology companies in China where it has its most prized asset.
Africa’s most valuable company had its largest one-day drop on the JSE in more than two decades, losing more than R100bn in value. That came after Chinese internet giant Tencent was battered by a report that its mobile payment and digital wallet service WeChat Pay faces a record fine for allegedly violating money laundering regulations in China...
