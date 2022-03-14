Naspers loses R100bn on fears of potential WeChat fine
The Wall Street Journal reports that The People’s Bank of China had found Tencent’s payments platform had allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes
14 March 2022 - 12:54
Naspers stock plunged in morning trade on Monday, losing more than R100bn in value as it faces a potential fine in China through its biggest investment, Tencent.
At 11.31AM, Naspers shares had fallen 13.92% to R1543.58, giving the group a R673.86bn market cap. In the same session Prosus shares were down 13.16%. ..
