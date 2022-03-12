BREAKING NEWS: Icasa surpasses R8bn netted in ongoing spectrum auction
The amount received for the sale of the licences for the government-controlled airwaves has already surpassed its initial target
12 March 2022 - 03:05
SA’s long-awaited radio frequency spectrum auction, has netted the country’s telecoms regulator over R8bn so far, while bringing it ever closer to what is hoped to be a world of cheaper internet access and technology backed economic growth.
The Independent Telecommunication Authority of SA (Icasa) said late on Friday the auction of the spectrum — the government-controlled airwaves that are licensed to mobile phone companies — had already surpassed its initial target. ..
